Seabed Cleaned At Old Doha Port

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Environment and Climate Change has taken part in an initiative to clean the deep seabed at the Old Doha Port.

During the cleaning, large amounts of accumulated waste materials from the seabed was collected.

The initiative was supervised by Marine Protection Department to enhance joint environmental action, cooperating with different entities in the country, to maintain and preserve the natural resources and guarantee sustainability for future generations.

MENAFN30112024000067011011ID1108941657