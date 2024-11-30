Seabed Cleaned At Old Doha Port
Date
11/30/2024 2:01:18 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has taken part in an initiative to clean the deep seabed at the Old Doha Port.
During the cleaning, large amounts of accumulated waste materials from the seabed was collected.
The initiative was supervised by Marine Protection Department to enhance joint environmental action, cooperating with different entities in the country, to maintain and preserve the natural resources and guarantee sustainability for future generations.
MENAFN30112024000067011011ID1108941657
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.