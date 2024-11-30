Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire agreement comes into effect

(MENAFN) A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, mediated by the US and France, came into effect at 4 am local time on Wednesday. Initial reports indicated no violations of the truce. Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated that Israeli would remain in southern Lebanon for the time being and warned that it was not yet safe for Israelis who had evacuated border towns due to Hezbollah rocket to return.



The fighting between Hezbollah and the IDF began in October 2023 when the group launched rockets and mortars across the border in support of Palestinian fighters. Hezbollah declared it would continue hostilities until Israel ends its war with Hamas in Gaza. In response, Israel launched an invasion of southern Lebanon and intensified airstrikes on cities like Beirut, killing several key Hezbollah figures, including the group's long-time leader, Hassan Nasrallah.



According to officials, more than 60 Israelis have died from Hezbollah attacks, while Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon have killed over 3,500 people since October 2023. Around 70,000 Israelis and approximately 1.2 million Lebanese have been displaced. US President Joe Biden, announcing the ceasefire on Tuesday, confirmed that Israel would gradually withdraw its remaining forces from Lebanon within 60 days, and emphasized that Hezbollah’s infrastructure in the region would not be allowed to rebuild. Biden described the ceasefire as intended to be permanent.



