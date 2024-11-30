Five IS Militants Killed In Airstrikes In Iraq
(MENAFN- IANS) Baghdad, Nov 30 (IANS) Five Islamic State (IS) militants were killed in airstrikes in the northern Iraqi province of Kirkuk, the Iraqi military said on Saturday.
Acted on intelligence reports, Iraqi forces on Friday carried out airstrikes on IS hideouts in the Hamrin mountain range in the southeastern part of Kirkuk province, according to a statement from the Security media Cell, a media outlet affiliated with the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, Xinhua news agency reported.
On Saturday morning, a joint force from the Iraqi army and intelligence searched two bombed hideouts and found the bodies of five 'terrorists,' the statement said.
It noted that the joint force also found weapons, ammunition, explosives, logistical materials, and communication devices in the hideouts.
The security situation in Iraq has improved since the defeat of the IS in 2017. However, IS remnants have sneaked into urban centres, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerrilla attacks against security forces and civilians.
