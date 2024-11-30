Two Killed, One Injured As Russian Forces Shell Bus Stop Near Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled a public stop in the Kherson suburb of Antonivka on Saturday, killing two civilians and injuring one.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on , according to Ukrinform.

"On November 30, 2024, at about 11:15, Russian once again attacked a bus stop in the village of Antonivka. The shelling killed a man and a woman. Another civilian was and hospitalized," the post said.

Russian drone minibus in Kherson - 4 wounded

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the incident as a war crime related to intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier in the day, a Russian drone dropped explosives on a minibus in Kherson, leaving four people injured.