Media Center For GCC Summit Equipped With High Tech -- Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- The media center for the 45th GCC summit provides logistical and technical facilities for journalists, said a ranking official on Saturday.

The of Information, namely the of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and the Undersecretary Nasser Muhaiseen keenly ensured that the center would provide all necessary services for the media corps, said Adel Uwaid Al-Meshaan in a statement to KUNA.

Al-Meshaan is the assistant undersecretary in the media planning division at the Ministry of Information and the head of the summit media center.

The Ministry of Information has placed all available resources at the disposal of ensuring success of the summit. Special committee are coordinating with the GCC Secretariat General, he said, noting that the ministry supplied the participating journalists with statistics and information to back up their feeds from the venue of the summit.

An exhibition held at the media center displays the GCC countries' achievements at various levels, he added.

The minister of information inaugurated, on Friday, the center that had been prepared to accommodate 80 media personnel. State-of-art technologies have been installed at the center halls. (end)

