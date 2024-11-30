UDC Wins Three Accolades Within Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, has been honored with three prestigious awards at the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards 2024, during a ceremony held at the Abu Dhabi National Centre (ADNEC).

The awards comprised three categories; mainly most popular maritime award (public vote) silver award, sustainability silver award and innovation bronze award.

The Pearl Island Marina, which opened in 2007 and stretches across almost five kilometers of boardwalk, is the largest maritime facility in the region. Its operational excellence, commitment to technological advancement, innovation, and sustainable practices were key factors in its receipt of the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards.

These accolades celebrate UDC's outstanding contributions to the development of The Pearl Island Marina, a state-of-the-art facility that has become a premier hub for yachting and marine activities in the Middle East. The awards solidify UDC's leadership in technological advance, innovation and sustainable maritime management.

Additionally, UDC collaborates with Monaco Marina Management to enhance The Pearl Island Marina's world-class yachting services and facilities, working towards securing the prestigious La Belle Classe Destinations label from the Yacht Club de Monaco.

Island Marina plays a vital role in UDC's broader sustainability efforts, aligned with Qatar's Vision 2030 sustainability Development Goals set by United Nations, which focuses on sustainable economic and social development. UDC's commitment to preserving marine ecosystems, maintaining clean waters, and supporting marine species was instrumental in earning international recognition.

The recognition at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards underscores UDC's ongoing commitment to excellence in marina management, sustainability, and innovation. The company remains dedicated to enhancing The Pearl Island Marina's offerings and continuing to set new standards for the marina and yachting industry both regionally and globally.