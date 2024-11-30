Azerbaijani Media Highlights COP29 Through Extensive Coverage
Azerbaijani media outlets devoted significant attention to the
29th session of the conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29), producing a wealth of content
across various platforms, Azernews reports.
During the two-week summit, media organizations created a vast
repository of materials, with 60 percent of daily news focusing on
COP29. News agencies, online portals, and print entities
collectively generated around 60,000 media links on the event,
including coverage in Azerbaijani, Russian, and English.
The summit's coverage was supported by teams of journalists and
photojournalists who conducted interviews, documented meetings, and
provided detailed reports. Recognizing the potential for
misinformation, Azerbaijani media presented verified information in
multiple languages to counter external manipulations.
Social media platforms also played a pivotal role, with over 10
million user interactions observed during the summit. Dedicated
COP29 sections were established on news websites to ensure
accessibility, while Azerbaijani television channels prioritized
the event by deploying more than 60 film crews.
Nationwide television channels produced over 5,000 materials,
including special reports, live coverage, and expert discussions.
Audience engagement peaked, with daily viewership averaging over 5
million people during the event.
Even after the conclusion of COP29, Azerbaijani media continues
to spotlight the summit's historic decisions and outcomes,
underlining its significance in the global climate agenda.
