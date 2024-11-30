Azerbaijani Media Highlights COP29 Through Extensive Coverage

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani outlets devoted significant attention to the 29th session of the of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), producing a wealth of content across various platforms, Azernews reports.

During the two-week summit, media organizations created a vast repository of materials, with 60 percent of daily news focusing on COP29. News agencies, portals, and print entities collectively generated around 60,000 media links on the event, including coverage in Azerbaijani, Russian, and English.

The summit's coverage was supported by teams of journalists and photojournalists who conducted interviews, documented meetings, and provided detailed reports. Recognizing the potential for misinformation, Azerbaijani media presented verified information in multiple languages to counter external manipulations.

Social media platforms also played a pivotal role, with over 10 million user interactions observed during the summit. Dedicated COP29 sections were established on news websites to ensure accessibility, while Azerbaijani television channels prioritized the event by deploying more than 60 film crews.

Nationwide television channels produced over 5,000 materials, including special reports, live coverage, and expert discussions. Audience engagement peaked, with daily viewership averaging over 5 million people during the event.

Even after the conclusion of COP29, Azerbaijani media continues to spotlight the summit's historic decisions and outcomes, underlining its significance in the global climate agenda.