Kuwait Task Force Ready To Ensure GCC Summit Security - Commander

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Task Force (Khaleej) is fully ready to protect and ensure the safety and security of the delegations of the 45th Session of the GCC Supreme Council, set to kick off on Sunday, said the force's commander, Brigadier Saad Mubarak.

In a statement to KUNA on Saturday, Brigadier Mubarak said the force had been preparing for the event, after the Cabinet issued an order to task the National Guard with protecting security during the summit.

The force had set a complete security plan for the Sheraton, the St. Regis and Four Points hotels, he noted.

On his part, deputy commander Colonel Mutar Bader told KUNA that the force will facilitate the delegations' entry to the hotels, while also setting check points for vehicles and luggage inspection.

The National Guard will use top-notch and well-developed equipment to prevent any sabotage attempts, including surveillance cameras and communication devices, he said. (end)

ajr









MENAFN30112024000071011013ID1108941210