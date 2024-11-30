UN Reports Surge In Afghan Migrants To Brazil

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations Refugee Agency has reported an increase in the number of migrants entering Brazil, noting that over 12,000 Afghan migrants have arrived in the country with humanitarian visas in the past three years.

On Friday, November 29, the agency published a report stating that the number of migrants from countries, including Afghanistan, has been rising, particularly in the city of São Paulo.

According to the United Nations, this influx of migrants has placed significant pressure on local resources in Brazil. The country is now seeking more support to implement systems for receiving and integrating these migrants.

The report also revealed that Brazil is currently hosting 790,000 migrants from various countries, including Venezuela, Afghanistan, Haiti, Syria, and Ukraine.

According to UN Refugee Agency statistics, from 2021 to August 2024, over 12,000 Afghan migrants entered Brazil.

Earlier, the Brazilian government had stated that these numbers of migrants exceed the capacity of the shelters designated for them.

At the same time, Afghan migrants in Brazil have frequently criticized the difficult living conditions they face in the country.

The growing number of migrants in Brazil, particularly from Afghanistan, has led to mounting challenges in terms of shelter and integration. Brazil is calling for additional international support to manage this crisis.

As the migration flow continues, it is crucial for both Brazil and the international community to ensure that adequate resources and policies are in place to support migrants and alleviate the strain on local infrastructure.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram