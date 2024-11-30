ICC Board Meeting On Champions Trophy Will Be On Sunday Or The Day After, Claims Rashid Latif

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif claimed that the ICC Board meeting to finalise the venues and schedule of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be held either on Sunday or the day after.

The ICC Governing Board meeting on Friday failed to reach any consensus on the matter. The meeting was held over an call and is believed to have all 15 members of the board - 12 full members representatives and three Associate nations directors – in attendance along with CEO Geoff Allardice and Chairman Greg Barclay.

The former Pakistani cricketer said that the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) need time to discuss with their external affairs ministries.

"Deadlock. As per information there is no ICC emergency Board meeting today, It will be tomorrow or the day after.. BCCI and PCB need more time to discuss with foreign ministries," Latif wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Champions Trophy 2025 is slated to be played from February 19 to March 9. But it has run into uncertainty after BCCI said it did not have the Indian government's consent to travel and play its matches in Pakistan.

Pakistan holds the hosting rights for Champions Trophy 2025 and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has been steadfast about staging the tournament completely in the country. With India refusing to come to Pakistan, a hybrid model looms as the likely option for playing the 15-match tournament.

Last year, Pakistan hosted the Men's 50-over Asia Cup in a hybrid model after India refused to travel to the country. India played all their matches of the tournament in Colombo including the semifinal and final, which they won.

The Champions Trophy 2025 will feature eight teams, with four teams divided into two groups. The top two teams from both groups will play in the semifinals which will be followed by the title clash.