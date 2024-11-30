BD Outplay Afghanistan In U-19 Asia Cup Opener

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Bangladesh U-19 have trounced Afghanistan U-19 by 43 runs in the ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup opener at the Dubai Stadium.

Afghan skipper won the toss and invited the opposition to bat. Azizul Hakim Tamim hit century to help his side set a 229 runs target for Afghanistan.

Hakim slammed 103 runs off 133 deliveries, while Kalam Aleen chipped in with 60.

Aziz Khan and Khatir Stanikzai grabbed two wickets each for Afghanistan and Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar finished with one scalp.

In reply, Afghanistan got off to a shocking start, losing wickets in intervals. They were bundled out for 183 runs in the 48th over the game.

Faisal Khan was the only Afghan batter who hit a half century, scoring 58 runs off 58 balls.

For Bangladesh, Al Fahad and Iqbal Hassan Emon claimed three wickets apiece.

The national squad will take on Sri Lanka U-19 in the second group stage match tomorrow (Sunday).

