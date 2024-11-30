Russians Intensify Repressions Against Residents Of Occupied Luhansk Region - RMA
11/30/2024 3:07:43 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian security forces are stepping up repressive measures against the population of the temporarily occupied Luhansk region.
According to Ukrinform, the Luhansk Regional State Administration reported this on facebook .
“The choice of the victim does not depend on the presence or absence of a Russian passport. Mostly, locals are accused of working for Ukrainian special services, participating in terrorist organizations or financing them, and cooperating with other states. In addition, Luhansk residents are accused of inciting hatred or failing to inform the occupiers about people who allegedly committed a crime under Russian law,” the post reads.
As noted by the RSA,“almost everyone who remained in the occupation can fall under the latter.” After all, in the context of the Kremlin's constant strengthening of the repressive mechanism and the lack of access to the Internet for the majority of the population, people are unable to quickly follow changes in the laws of the Russian Federation.
In the last two months alone, the invaders have opened 68 criminal proceedings on the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region.
“The security forces from Russia, who come to the region on business trips, are trying to prove themselves in every possible way and improve the statistics of the bodies they represent, neglecting human lives,” the regional state administration stated.
As Ukrinform previously reported, Russians in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region are planning to strengthen their ideological influence on the population through a so-called“international forum.”
