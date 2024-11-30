Explosions Occurred In Berdiansk, Power, Internet Outages Began

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, after which power outages occurred in some areas of the city and problems with the Internet.

This was reported by the Berdiansk City Military Administration in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“In the evening of November 29, residents of several neighborhoods (8 March, Kolonia, Vostochny Avenue, etc.) heard the sounds of an explosion. Immediately after that, electricity was cut off in part of 8 March and in Kolonia. Some citizens witnessed a fire in the area of the transformer substation,” the post says.

In addition, according to the CMA, residents of the temporarily occupied Berdiansk report interruptions in the Internet.

“The Point operator released information about an accident on the trunk line and switching to a backup communication channel,” the CMA added.

As reported, in early November, the Russian occupiers intensified the deployment of a significant number of their troops through Mariupol towards Berdiansk.

