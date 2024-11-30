Media Figures: 45Th GCC Summit Held Amid Regional Challenges, Calls For More Joint Action

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Report by Mubarak Al-Enezi

KUWAIT, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Several Kuwaiti media figures said that the 45th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, hosted in Kuwait on December 1st, comes amid regional and international challenges which calls for more joint action between the GCC countries.

In statements to KUNA, the media figures underlined that the GCC summit is of special importance as it represents an opportunity for the member countries to enhance cooperation and support stability in the region.

Former of Information Dr. Saad Bin Tefla said that Kuwait has always played a pivotal role in supporting the council's issues, noting that the idea of this council was the vision of the late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

He added that hosting this summit in Kuwait reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting the Gulf right and strengthening its unity, as well as highlighting the seriousness of the council in confronting regional challenges in light of the circumstances witnessed by the region.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Nahar, Sami Al-Nusif stressed the importance of the summit in achieving the goals of previous summits, pointing out that holding the summit in such circumstances proves the council's seriousness and keenness to enhance cooperation between its countries.

Al-Nusif added the importance of holding the summits since 1981, despite the challenges, reflects the council's leaders commitment to achieve its goals, adding that the current circumstances make this summit an opportunity to face regional challenges.

Secretary General of the Arab Media Forum Madhi Al-Khamees expressed his optimism regarding the summit's ability to achieve people's aspirations, in light of the major challenges facing the region.

He stressed the importance of avoiding conflicts that may harm the interests of the GCC countries, while maintaining firm positions to support Arab issues, mainly the Palestinian issue.

Kuwait University (KU) Political Sciences Professor Ayed Al-Manna stressed that focusing on security and economic issues is a top priority for this summit, adding that increasing cooperation between the GCC countries enhances the opportunities for economic success and comprehensive development, which ensures the stability of the region. (end)

mdm







MENAFN30112024000071011013ID1108940945