SSU Detains Five Pro-Russian Agitators

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained five more pro-Russian agitators who justified Russia's armed aggression and expected a complete of Ukraine.

In particular, a 51-year-old blogger was detained in Kyiv who already has a sentence for spreading Kremlin propaganda, but repeated the crime during his probation. He posted provocative streams on TikTok in which he praised the military and leadership of the Russian Federation and justified the seizure of Ukraine.

A resident of Kharkiv was served a notice of suspicion for spreading fake news about the Ukrainian military on Russian Telegram channels. The woman also justified Russian missile and bomb attacks on the city's civilian infrastructure and called on Russians to seize the entire region.

In Donetsk region, three women were detained for glorifying Putin and the leaders of Russian terrorist groups on banned Russian social media.

During the searches , cell phones and computer equipment with evidence of subversive activities in favor of the enemy were seized from the detainees.

Investigators informed the detainees of suspicions of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine; justification and denial of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, glorification of its participants.

