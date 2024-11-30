AB-PMJAY SEHAT: Over Rs 85 Cr Claims Disbursed In J&K Since October
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme has crossed a significant milestone in Jammu and Kashmir, with claims worth over Rs 85 crore disbursed to Empaneled Hospitals since October, according to the State health Agency (SHA).
During this period, 55,588 claims were settled, providing crucial financial relief to families requiring medical treatment. Additionally, 378 portability cases, amounting to Rs 83 lakh, allowed beneficiaries to access healthcare services outside Jammu and Kashmir under the scheme.
“Since October, over Rs 85 crore in claims have been paid, showcasing the government's commitment to providing affordable and quality healthcare to the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” an official from the SHA said.“The growing number of claims and portability cases reflects the public's trust in this initiative and its positive impact on their lives.”
The SHA faced operational challenges earlier this year after the exit of the insurance company managing the scheme in March 2024, which temporarily halted payments to hospitals. However, under the High Court's directions and with support from the Health and Medical Education (HME) Department, the SHA devised an alternative mechanism to ensure the scheme's continued implementation.”
Sanjiv Gadkar, CEO of the State Health Agency, J&K, said,“Since October, we have disbursed over Rs 85 crore under the AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme, reaffirming our commitment to accessible and affordable healthcare for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. These numbers highlight the trust people place in this initiative and the government's dedication to safeguarding their health. We remain committed to expanding the scheme's reach and ensuring quality healthcare for all.”
