Senior Citizen Opens Brick & Mortar

Although very rewarding, the owner of Stays All Day Shea Fragrance Body Butter, decided 2 years and over 500 cycles of hard packing up, driving, and building pop-up stores all over the vast landscape of Los Angeles County, Pearlie Miller, was able to earn and save enough money to open her own physical store in North Hollywood, California. The journey was a necessary one that she and her son, Khalil, bestowed to test the marketplace to sample and explain the benefits of organic/natural body butter to a diverse audience. This time "diverse" doesn't refer specifically to Black people, but to White, Latino, and Asian populations.

The Skin Butter Store specializes mostly in Shea Butter (but offers 6 different kinds of butter) that derives from the nut inside the shea fruit that grows on shea trees in Western Africa. Shea butter from Ghana is most widely distributed in the United States. With this basic knowledge, one can understand why most Black people are aware of shea butter while others may not be. Of course, there are some informed people of every color. By talking and personally giving out samples to over 15,000 people, she discovered that a lot had seen the words shea butter on products made by major makers of lotions, soaps, and shampoos but did not know what shea butter is nor were aware of its natural benefits and healing/soothing potential, especially for those suffering from eczema, rosacea, psoriasis or dermatitis.

The Skin Butter Store also offers a good selection of natural soaps, like the very highly rated BLACK SOAP, natural deodorants and toothpaste, raw sea moss, and more. She is always on the lookout for more natural products that she and her son also use on a regular basis. Their repeat business is outstanding with customers coming back over and over to enjoy another fragrance.

Today's shea butter is not just natural and unrefined, it can be ORGANIC too. The popularity of organic produce made its mainstream mark about 20-30 years ago and shea trees take 20-30 years to bear shea fruit and live for 200-300 years. African women have mastered grinding the shea nut down into an oil and then cooling it into an ivory-colored cream.

Body BUTTERS are called BUTTERS because they act like butter you spread on your toast; meaning heat and direct sunlight can melt all butter but cooling them can turn it into smooth cream and then whipping it makes it light and airy that is fantastically hydrating and soothing to ashy, rashy, and dry skin. The best way to describe it is simply naturally moisturizing the skin and hair of the young and old.

What makes The Skin Butter Store unique is not just that Pearlie Miller, a senior citizen, opened her own brick-and-mortar store in August of 2024, but they manufacture their body butter and can create custom orders right in their store in about 15 minutes.

The BEST part is the infusion of designer-like high-end fragrances mimicing Chanel, Dior, Creed, and Dolce & Gabana to have a few, that puts The Skin Butter Store on the map as a happy fun smelling experience that brings smiles to the faces of both men and women who sample some of their over 77 SCENT-national choices that include over a dozen essential oils. Designer fragrances can cost hundreds of dollars but a jar of fragranced body butter costs between $30-50 depending upon which high-end fragrance oil you choose, and of course there's NOTHING BUT(ter) SHEA for those who want to keep it as pure as nature made it.

Pearlie Miller, also known uniquely as Pearl Jr, a child of the 60s, who shares the same name as her late mother, embarked on this endeavor without a mentor guiding her--she just had to figure it out and now, a Black woman in her 60's, still has the zest of life and motivation to be an entrepreneur who has achieved one of her ultimate goals, being a retail store owner who looks forward to opening THE SKIN BUTTER STORE #2 one day.

Pearl Jr says, "if you feel up to it, ain't nothing to it, but to do it". Check out her website atto learn more. By the way, their body butteris called Stays All Day Shea Fragrance Body Butter, because the fragrance and moisturizing last nearly all day. Pearl even has a jingle ready, "STAYS ALL DAY SHEA, LAST THROUGH WORK AND PLAY because every BODY has skin". Maybe one day, she says, she'll be able to have a TV commercial where she'll sing it!