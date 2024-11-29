Decisions Of The Board Of Directors Of Ecopetrol S.A.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
BOGOTA, Colombia, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL;
NYSE: EC ) (the "Company") announces that
in line with the publication made on November 8, 2024, the Board of Directors, in its session on November 28 and 29, 2024, made the following appointments: (i) Álvaro Torres Macías, as Chairperson of the Audit and Risk Committee and financial and accounting expert; (ii) Guillermo García Realpe, as a member of the Business Committee; (iii) Ángela María Robledo Gómez, as Chairperson of the Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committee; and (iv) Gonzalo Hernández Jiménez, as a member of the Compensation, Nomination, and Culture Committee. In other respects, the previous composition of these Committees remains unchanged.
Consequently, the Board of Directors' Committees are composed as follows:
AUDIT AND RISK COMMITTEE
Álvaro Torres Macías (Chairperson)
Guillermo García Realpe
Ángela María Robledo Gómez
Gonzalo Hernández Jiménez
BUSINESS COMMITTEE
Mónica de Greiff Lindo (Chairperson)
Álvaro Torres Macías
Gonzalo Hernández Jiménez
Edwin Palma Egea
Guillermo García Realpe
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE
Ángela María Robledo Gómez (Chairperson)
Mónica de Greiff Lindo
Gonzalo Hernández Jiménez
COMPENSATION, NOMINATION , AND CULTURE COMMITTEE
Mónica de Greiff Lindo (Chairperson)
Guillermo García Realpe
Lilia Tatiana Roa Avendaño
Edwin Palma Egea
Gonzalo Hernández Jiménez
HSE COMMITTEE
Ángela María Robledo Gómez (Chairperson)
Lilia Tatiana Roa Avendaño
Edwin Palma Egea
Mónica de Greiff Lindo
Guillermo García Realpe
TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION COMMITTEE
Álvaro Torres Macías (Chairperson)
Lilia Tatiana Roa Avendaño
Guillermo García Realpe
Following best practices and in accordance with regulatory provisions, the Board of Directors authorized the hiring of an independent financial advisor to complement the development of the functions assigned to the Audit and Risk Committee.
Ecopetrol is the largest company in Colombia and one of the main integrated energy companies in the American continent, with more than 19,000 employees. In Colombia, it is responsible for more than 60% of the hydrocarbon production of most transportation, logistics, and hydrocarbon refining systems, and it holds leading positions in the petrochemicals and gas distribution segments. With the acquisition of 51.4% of ISA's shares, the company participates in energy transmission, the management of real-time systems (XM), and the Barranquilla - Cartagena coastal highway concession. At the international level, Ecopetrol has a stake in strategic basins in the American continent, with Drilling and Exploration operations in the United States (Permian basin and the Gulf of Mexico), Brazil, and, through ISA and its subsidiaries, Ecopetrol holds leading positions in the power transmission business in Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Bolivia, road concessions in Chile, and the telecommunications sector.
For more information, please contact:
Head of Capital Markets
Carolina Tovar Aragón
Email: [email protected]
Head of Corporate Communications
Marcela Ulloa
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Ecopetrol S.A.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN29112024003732001241ID1108940640
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.