Gulf Road To Be Partially Closed On Sat. Due To Gulf Bank Marathon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The of Interior said the Arabian Gulf Road will be closed to traffic temporarily tomorrow morning due to the Gulf 642 Marathon 2024.

The closure affects both directions of the section between Souq Sharq and Jaber Cultural Center from 6:30 am. to 9:30 am., local time, on Saturday, a statement from the Ministry's Public Relations and Security Dept. said on Friday.

The section of the Road between the Green Island and Souq Sharq will be also closed in one direction from 6:30 am. to 12:30 pm., according to the route of the Marathon.

The statement urged the public, particularly the motorists, to abide by the security regulations, take alternative roads and dial the emergency hotline 112 if need be. (end)

