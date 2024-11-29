J&K Police Constable Recruitment: HC Grants Interim Relief On Age Relaxation

The petitioners, represented by Advocate Rameshwar Singh Jamwal, argued that they were unfairly excluded from applying for the recruitment process due to being overage. They attributed this to an eight-year delay in the recruitment process caused by administrative inaction, COVID-19 disruptions, and other supervening factors.

The petitioners, who range from matriculates to post-graduates, cited previous instances of age relaxation, including the relaxation of the maximum age for sub-inspectors from 30 to 32 years via S.O. No. 420 dated December 10, 2021, and for constables in Ladakh from 28 to 30 years under S.O. No. 62 dated November 24, 2022.

The petitioners requested a three-year relaxation in the maximum age limit and sought interim relief to participate in the recruitment test scheduled for

December 1, 2024.

Hon'ble Justice M.A. Chowdhary, presiding over the matter, directed the respondents to provisionally allow the petitioners to appear for the recruitment test, irrespective of their age. The court clarified that participation in the test would not automatically entitle the petitioners to appointment, which would remain subject to the final outcome of the case.

The court further noted that the petitioners raised valid concerns about the discriminatory nature of the recruitment policy and its potential violation of their fundamental rights.

Senior Additional Advocate General Monika Kohli, representing the government, and Government Advocate Bhanu Jasrotia, defending JKSSB, filed objections to the petition, refuting the allegations. However, the court's interim relief provided a temporary reprieve to the petitioners.

This interim order offers hope to candidates who were disqualified due to age criteria, especially given the significant gap since the last recruitment. It also underscores the judiciary's role in addressing grievances related to public employment policies and ensuring fairness in recruitment processes.

