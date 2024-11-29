J&K Police Constable Recruitment: HC Grants Interim Relief On Age Relaxation
Date
11/29/2024 3:12:32 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a significant development, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh at Jammu has granted interim relief to petitioners in the case concerning age relaxation for the recruitment of constables. The petition, filed under Article 226 of the constitution of India, challenges Advertisement Notification No. 01 of 2024 issued by the Jammu & Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) for 4,002 constable posts.
The petitioners, represented by Advocate Rameshwar Singh Jamwal, argued that they were unfairly excluded from applying for the recruitment process due to being overage. They attributed this to an eight-year delay in the recruitment process caused by administrative inaction, COVID-19 disruptions, and other supervening factors.
ADVERTISEMENT
The petitioners, who range from matriculates to post-graduates, cited previous instances of age relaxation, including the relaxation of the maximum age for sub-inspectors from 30 to 32 years via S.O. No. 420 dated December 10, 2021, and for constables in Ladakh from 28 to 30 years under S.O. No. 62 dated November 24, 2022.
ADVERTISEMENT
The petitioners requested a three-year relaxation in the maximum age limit and sought interim relief to participate in the recruitment test scheduled for
December 1, 2024.
Hon'ble Justice M.A. Chowdhary, presiding over the matter, directed the respondents to provisionally allow the petitioners to appear for the recruitment test, irrespective of their age. The court clarified that participation in the test would not automatically entitle the petitioners to appointment, which would remain subject to the final outcome of the case.
Read Also
J&K HC Issues Notice To EC, Govt On Plea Seeking To Declare Chenani Assembly Poll Void
J&K HC Orders Compensation For Land Occupied By Army For 46 Years
The court further noted that the petitioners raised valid concerns about the discriminatory nature of the recruitment policy and its potential violation of their fundamental rights.
Senior Additional Advocate General Monika Kohli, representing the government, and Government Advocate Bhanu Jasrotia, defending JKSSB, filed objections to the petition, refuting the allegations. However, the court's interim relief provided a temporary reprieve to the petitioners.
This interim order offers hope to candidates who were disqualified due to age criteria, especially given the significant gap since the last recruitment. It also underscores the judiciary's role in addressing grievances related to public employment policies and ensuring fairness in recruitment processes.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN29112024000215011059ID1108940273
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.