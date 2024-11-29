Stocks In Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11/29/2024 - 10:25 AM EST - Defiance Silver Corp. : Provides an update on the preparation of the required technical reports for its Tepal and San Acacio projects. As reported by the Company last April, the Company concluded that it was incapable of providing an amended report and that it would therefore prepare a new report on the project in compliance with National Instrument 43- 101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Defiance has been working with Micon International Limited, its technical advisors, to prepare a new technical report, including a new Mineral Resource Estimate, that will replace the previously filed technical report for its Tepal project. Defiance Silver Corp. shares V are trading up $0.02 at $0.24.



