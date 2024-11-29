Russian, Chinese Aircraft Enter The South Korean Air Defense Identification Zone
Date
11/29/2024 3:08:52 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Russian and Chinese military aircraft entered and exited the
Republic of Korea's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) without
prior notification, Azernews reports.
The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff clarified that there was
no violation of South Korean airspace.
“Our military detected Chinese and Russian aircraft before they
entered the air defense identification zone. Air Force fighters
were deployed, and tactical measures were taken to prepare for any
potential emergency situations,” the South Korean military
stated.
Air defense identification zones (ADIZ) are established by
countries to monitor and control aircraft approaching their
airspace, serving as a national security measure. While entering an
ADIZ does not constitute a violation of airspace, it allows nations
to identify and track foreign aircraft to ensure the safety of
their skies.
Additional context:
Such incidents are not uncommon in regions with heightened military
activity, especially near contested areas. The ADIZ serves as a
buffer zone to give nations more time to respond to aircraft
approaching their airspace. The presence of Russian and Chinese
aircraft in this region highlights the ongoing geopolitical tension
in East Asia, where military maneuvers and airspace incursions
often attract international attention.
MENAFN29112024000195011045ID1108940229
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.