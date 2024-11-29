عربي


Russian, Chinese Aircraft Enter The South Korean Air Defense Identification Zone

11/29/2024 3:08:52 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian and Chinese military aircraft entered and exited the Republic of Korea's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) without prior notification, Azernews reports.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff clarified that there was no violation of South Korean airspace.

“Our military detected Chinese and Russian aircraft before they entered the air defense identification zone. Air Force fighters were deployed, and tactical measures were taken to prepare for any potential emergency situations,” the South Korean military stated.

Air defense identification zones (ADIZ) are established by countries to monitor and control aircraft approaching their airspace, serving as a national security measure. While entering an ADIZ does not constitute a violation of airspace, it allows nations to identify and track foreign aircraft to ensure the safety of their skies.

Additional context:
Such incidents are not uncommon in regions with heightened military activity, especially near contested areas. The ADIZ serves as a buffer zone to give nations more time to respond to aircraft approaching their airspace. The presence of Russian and Chinese aircraft in this region highlights the ongoing geopolitical tension in East Asia, where military maneuvers and airspace incursions often attract international attention.

