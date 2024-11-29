Macron Condemns Russia's Unacceptable Logic Of Escalation In Call With Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French President Emmanuel condemned Russia's "unacceptable logic of escalation" during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This is according to the official website of the French President, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"[Russian] strikes, the increased cooperation with North Korea and the irresponsible rhetoric accompanying them are part of an unacceptable logic of escalation on the part of Russia, which continues to pursue a revisionist, brutal and imperialist design in violation of the sovereign rights of Ukraine and the Charter of the United Nations," the Elysee Palace quoted Macron as saying.

Poland claims sending NATO troops to Ukraine currently "not appropriate"

Macron also reiterated France's "determination to continue helping Ukraine as intensively and as long as necessary."

Earlier reports said that during his call with Macron, President Zelensky thanked France for its readiness to assist in urgently strengthening Ukraine's air defenses, as well as for its comprehensive defense support and efforts to accelerate the transfer of Mirage fighter jets.

Photo: AA