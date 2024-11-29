India-Based Information Fusion Centre Helps Capture Lankan Drug Smugglers In Arabian Sea

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Colombo, November 29: Based on information received from the Sri Lanka Navy regarding probable narcotics smuggling by Sri Lankan flagged fishing vessels in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy responded swiftly through a coordinated operation to localise and intercept the boats.

Extensive surveillance was undertaken by Indian Naval Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft and Remotely Piloted Aircraft, based on inputs from the Information Fusion Centre (Indian Ocean Region), Gurugram, and an Indian Naval ship was deployed to augment efforts.

Two boats were identified based on continuous inputs from the Sri Lankan Navy and aerial surveillance by IN aircraft. Subsequently, in a closely coordinated operation between the ship and the aerial assets, both boats were boarded by ship's boarding team on 24 and 25 Nov 24, leading to the seizure of approximately 500 kg of narcotics (Crystal Meth). One more IN ship was also tasked to augment the force level for conduct of anti-narcotics operations. The two boats, along with crew and seized narcotics have been handed over to Sri Lankan Navy ship at sea for further legal action.

The operation symbolizes the combined resolve of both navies to jointly address regional maritime challenges and ensure safety and security in the Indian Ocean Region. The government of India has also provided a Dornier Maritime aircraft of Indian Navy to Sri Lanka to enhance island nation's capability in maritime surveillance. It reaffirms India as the preferred security partner in the region and is also a testament to the benefits of closer bonds between the two countries and navies for the peoples of India and Sri Lanka.



