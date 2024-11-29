50K Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 29 (Petra)-- Despite the Israeli authorities strictly restricted entry to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, tens of thousands of worshipers performed Friday prayer at the Mosque.At Al-Aqsa Mosque, approximately 50,000 worshipers performed Friday prayer, according to the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem.The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), said the Israeli stopped several young men from entering the mosque, checked their identification, and blocked worshipers' entry to the Al-Aqsa Mosque so they could do prayer through Bab Al-Amoud and Bab Al-Asbat.After the occupation made it impossible for them to access the mosque's courtyards, several young men conducted Friday prayer outside of Al-Aqsa Mosque.Worshipers' access to Al-Aqsa Mosque is still severely restricted by the occupying forces, particularly on Fridays.