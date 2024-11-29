Jordan's Al-Awaishah Lifts Asian Gold Medal

Amman, Nov. 29 (Petra)-- In the West Asia Karate Championship for under-21 kata, which is presently taking place in the Emirate of Sharjah, Fares Al-Awaishah, a member of the national team, took home the medal.Al-Awaishah won the medal after defeating Mohammed Arkan, a member of the Iraqi team, in the final match with a score of 23.5.

