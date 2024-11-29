Qatar Welcomes 2,743 Babies In September As Per NPC's Monthly Statistics Bulletin

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The National Planning Council (NPC) has released issue 129 of the Qatar Monthly Statistics bulletin, highlighting the key statistical changes in the country during September 2024, along with excerpts from the results of the 2020 Census.

The bulletin reported that the broad money (M2) amounted to approximately QR 737 billion in September 2024, reflecting a 5 percent annual increase compared to September 2023. Meanwhile, quasi-money, which includes commercial deposits, reached about QR 1,047 billion, showing a 9.8 percent annual increase compared to QR 953 billion in September 2023.

The bulletin also noted that the total number of incoming visitors reached approximately 315,000, representing a monthly decrease of 4.1 percent compared to August 2024 but an annual increase of 27.3 percent compared to September 2023. Visitors from GCC countries made up the largest proportion at 39 percent, while air travel accounted for the majority of arrivals, with Hamad International Airport receiving 64 percent of the total visitors.

Regarding new vehicle registrations, the bulletin indicated that a total of 9,517 new vehicles were registered in September 2024, marking a monthly increase of 10.6 percent and an annual increase of 12.7 percent.



In terms of traffic accident cases (excluding non-injury incidents), the total reached 726 in September 2024, showing a monthly increase of 24.5 percent and an annual increase of 13.1 percent. Minor injuries accounted for the majority of cases at 96 percent, followed by severe injuries at 3 percent. Fatalities totaled 9 cases, constituting just 1 percent of the total traffic accidents.

As for vital statistics, the total number of live births in September 2024 was 2,743, with live births among Qatari nationals increasing by 11 percent compared to the previous month. The total number of deaths reached 214, showing a 9.2 percent increase compared to August 2024.

In September 2024, there was a monthly increase of 1.1 percent in total marriage contracts and 9.8 percent in total divorce certificates. A total of 378 marriage contracts were registered, along with 168 divorce certificates.

Social security data revealed that the total value of social security disbursements amounted to QR 78 million in September 2024, benefiting 14,390 individuals. This represented a monthly increase of 0.6 percent in the total value of social security and a slight monthly increase of 0.02 percent in the number of beneficiaries.

As for building permits, the total number issued in September 2024 was 819, reflecting a monthly increase of 13.6 percent and an annual increase of 25 percent.