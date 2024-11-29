K'taka BJP Mahila Morcha Claims Cong-Led State Govt Neglecting Women's Safety

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 29 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP Mahila Morcha has expressed grave concerns over the state government's 'failure' to ensure women's safety and address issues affecting their welfare.

Speaking at the BJP office, Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru, State Mahila Morcha President K. Manjula on Friday demanded the immediate arrest of state general secretary Gurappa Naidu, who has been accused of sexually harassing female teachers.

She criticised the Congress-led state for reportedly targeting the seer of the Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamsthana Matha for his purported remarks on the disenfranchisement of Muslims while failing to take decisive action against Gurappa Naidu despite the serious allegations of sexual harassment.

Manjula alleged that Naidu had harassed teachers and blackmailed them using audio and video recordings.

"The plight of women suffering under microfinance institutions is miserable in the state. In Hunsur, a woman allegedly committed suicide due to harassment by a microfinance agency. The government must intervene, conduct a thorough investigation, and take strict action against such institutions," Manjula demanded.

She also expressed anguish over the deaths of seven new mothers at Ballary District Hospital within 10 days.

"The government has failed to ensure accountability in the health sector. These are state-sponsored deaths. The Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, must resign,” Manjula charged, adding that the families of the deceased should be compensated.

A BJP Mahila Morcha delegation led by State General Secretary Suguna and State Vice President Vijayalakshmi Karur recently visited government hospitals in the Ballari region and met with the Deputy Commissioner to demand an investigation into the maternal deaths, she stated.

The delegation reportedly found that the hospital faced staff shortages and lacked adequate facilities. Manjula accused the Congress government of irresponsibility and demanded immediate reforms.

She also highlighted cases of women facing hardships due to bus delays, particularly in rural areas, and urged the government to act responsibly and address these issues.

Manjula also condemned the harassment of lawyer Jeeva by the Karnataka police, which allegedly drove her to suicide. She expressed hope for justice through court intervention and the efforts of legal advocates.

Jeeva was questioned by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the Bhovi Development Corporation scam, which occurred during the previous BJP government. The scam, which allegedly took place in 2021–22, involves misappropriating large sums intended for loans under a job scheme for Bhovi community members.