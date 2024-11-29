Israeli Occupation Forces Shoot Dead Palestinian In West Bank

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian man, identified as Samer Hussein, 46, has fallen martyr by Israeli forces near Salfit City in the West Bank, Palestinian authorities said on Friday. Israeli occupation kept Hussein's body, Palestine's authority for civil affairs said in a statement. Meanwhile, Israeli occupation military sources claimed the forces killed a Palestinian man who opened fire near Ariel, an Israeli settlement, based on the West Bank, wounding nine settlers, three of them are in critical condition. (end) maa

