WSANDN Announces Innovative Framework To Fund Global Peace And Development

GPEG Plan

The President- General of World Subnationals and Nations, Dominion V.Judah PhD. (Image Courtesy of WSANDN Media)

Unveils Global Peace and Economic Growth Plan: A Comprehensive Roadmap for Transformation

- Dr. Dominion V.JudahSPOKANNE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The World Subnationals and Nations (WSANDN), under the leadership of President General Dr. Dominion V. Judah, has announced a bold new initiative aimed at reimagining the global economic framework through innovative financial strategies to fund global peace and economic growth. In a statement made by the President General he said“We are engineering a paradigm shift towards global peace and development”.“Strategies that aren't productive would be reimagined and new ways created to ensure that we have global peace and imperatively, end global poverty.”The Global Peace and Economic Growth Plan which was posted on the Founder's Desk of the WSANDN website, represents a comprehensive roadmap for transformation. At a time when persistent poverty, stark inequality, and environmental degradation threaten to destabilize societies worldwide, WSANDN is calling for a radical shift away from war propagative spending to focus on global peace-building, sustainable development, poverty eradication, social justice and other important human dignifying projects.A Critical Crossroads for the Global Economy:Global war cost has reached an alarming $14 trillion annually, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF). These astronomical sums are largely directed toward war and conflict rather than addressing the pressing global challenges such as poverty eradication, climate change, and sustainable development. As nations continue to pour resources into militarization, they exacerbate the cycles of poverty and conflict that destabilize societies. WSANDN believes this model is unsustainable and is calling for a reinvention of the global economic framework-one that prioritizes peace over war, equity over exploitation, and sustainability over militarization.Redirecting Resources for Peace and Prosperity:WSANDN's strategy aims to redirect the $14 trillion currently spent on military activities into initiatives that promote human welfare. "The era of wars and terror is over; the time is now peace o'clock," said Dr. Judah. Through its flagship initiative, the Global Peace Agreement (GPA), WSANDN is advocating for a comprehensive approach to create a peaceful and prosperous world by addressing the root causes of conflict-poverty, inequality, and environmental degradation. By channeling resources into education, healthcare, clean energy, and sustainable development, WSANDN envisions a global economic model that fosters peace and equity for all.The Call for a Subnational Economic System:Centralized global economic systems have failed to address the crises of poverty, development and environmental collapse. WSANDN advocates for a decentralized economic system that empowers individuals, local communities, and national entities to take charge of their economic futures. This model promotes sustainability, accountability, and greater participation in economic decision-making.Technologies like blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) offer new opportunities for inclusive financial systems that reduce transaction costs and empower underserved populations. By redistributing economic power from global institutions to local entities, WSANDN believes a more equitable and peaceful world can be achieved.Addressing the Artificially Induced Environmental Crisis:The current economic system also exacerbates the environmental crisis, which is increasingly understood as artificially induced by irresponsible industrial practices and unchecked corporate behavior. Governments continue to pour funds into the military-industrial complex, one of the largest polluters in the world, instead of addressing the root causes of war and environmental disasters. WSANDN is calling for transparency and accountability to investigate the role of powerful actors in exacerbating environmental destruction.WSANDN's Commitment to Global Peace and Transformation:WSANDN's approach to funding peace includes exploring innovative financial mechanisms and public-private partnerships. Through its leadership, WSANDN is committed to creating a future where global peace is a practical reality. The organization's mission includes addressing systemic inequities, promoting global cooperation over conflict, and ensuring that global resources are used to improve the lives of all people.Recommendations for a Paradigm Shift in Economic System:1.Redirect Resources from War to Development: Governments must commit to reallocating military spending toward social welfare initiatives, such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure, to build long-term stability.2.Support Decentralized Economic Models: Encourage the development of community-driven economic systems, cooperatives, and decentralized finance platforms to redistribute economic power more equitably.3.Investigate the Causes of the Climate Crisis: Hold corporations and governments accountable for their roles in exacerbating environmental destruction. Solutions to climate change should prioritize sustainability and justice.4.Promote Global Cooperation Over Conflict: Support multilateral agreements, such as the Global Peace Agreement, to foster cooperation rather than conflict, ensuring a peaceful and prosperous future for all.A Vision for the Future:WSANDN's vision for a decentralized and peace-driven global economy is not just desirable-it is essential. The world's current economic system, driven by militarization and exploitation, has failed to address the core issues of inequality, poverty, and environmental destruction. By redirecting resources from war to peace and embracing decentralized economic systems, WSANDN believes we can build a world where prosperity is shared, conflict is reduced, and human dignity is prioritized.About the World Subnationals and Nations(WSANDN)The World Subnationals and Nations is established as a center for global cooperation, tasked with delivering real-time solutions to economic, social, cultural, and humanitarian challenges worldwide. Founded with The Charter as its foundation, WSandN is dedicated to fostering global peace, equality of nations, human rights and economic development. The organization operates under the principles of international law and aims to create a unified global community that prioritizes human rights and dignity.

