Russian House In Baku Holds Evening In Honor Of Russian Composer

Russian House in Baku has hosted an and concert dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the outstanding Soviet and Russian composer, musicologist, and educator Alfred Garrievich Schnittke, Azernews reports.

The event was organized jointly by the Russian House in Baku, the Russian National Museum of Music, and the Baku Musical Academy with the support of the A.G. Schnittke Moscow State Institute of Music.

Director of the Russian National Museum of Music, Mikhail Bryzgalov, the head of the Russian House in Baku, Irek Zinnurov, and the event's host and curator, senior lecturer at the Baku Music Academy, Dr. Alena Inyakina, addressed the event.

They discussed the historical significance of Alfred Schnittke's work, significant facts, and turning points in the life of the remarkable musician.

Among the presented exhibits were Schnittke's musical manuscripts, unique personal belongings, archival photographs, as well as clips from famous films.

The concert program delighted the guests with two Baku premieres of compositions by Alfred Schnittke.

Alfred Schnittke's vivid and diverse stylistic compositions, along with the music pieces of Azerbaijan's outstanding composer Faraj Garayev, were performed by Professor at the Baku Music Academy, People's Artist Ulviya Hajibayova, soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Music Theater Yulia Heydarova, soloist of the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra Sabina Guliyeva, Associate Professor at the Baku Music Academy Narqiz Salmanli, Baku Music Academy lecturer Nargiz Kangarli, as well as the choir of the Church of the Holy Archangel Michael in Baku, conducted by Kristina Afandiyeva.

