Russian House In Baku Holds Evening In Honor Of Russian Composer

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
Russian House in Baku has hosted an exhibition and concert
dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the outstanding Soviet and
Russian composer, musicologist, and educator Alfred Garrievich
Schnittke, Azernews reports.
The event was organized jointly by the Russian House in Baku,
the Russian National Museum of Music, and the Baku Musical Academy
with the support of the A.G. Schnittke Moscow State Institute of
Music.
Director of the Russian National Museum of Music, Mikhail
Bryzgalov, the head of the Russian House in Baku, Irek Zinnurov,
and the event's host and curator, senior lecturer at the Baku Music
Academy, Dr. Alena Inyakina, addressed the event.
They discussed the historical significance of Alfred Schnittke's
work, significant facts, and turning points in the life of the
remarkable musician.
Among the presented exhibits were Schnittke's musical
manuscripts, unique personal belongings, archival photographs, as
well as clips from famous films.
The concert program delighted the guests with two Baku premieres
of compositions by Alfred Schnittke.
Alfred Schnittke's vivid and diverse stylistic compositions,
along with the music pieces of Azerbaijan's outstanding composer
Faraj Garayev, were performed by Professor at the Baku Music
Academy, People's Artist Ulviya Hajibayova, soloist of the
Azerbaijan State Academic Music Theater Yulia Heydarova, soloist of
the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra Sabina Guliyeva, Associate
Professor at the Baku Music Academy Narqiz Salmanli, Baku Music
Academy lecturer Nargiz Kangarli, as well as the choir of the
Church of the Holy Archangel Michael in Baku, conducted by Kristina
Afandiyeva.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
and Milli.
MENAFN29112024000195011045ID1108939261
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.