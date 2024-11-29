BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"My China Story" International Short Competition, starting in 2018, is an annual event sponsored by China International Communications Group (CICG) . The competition encourages international content creation teams to create short videos in various languages themed on Chinese stories happening globally and share foreigners' experiences in China and their unique perspectives.

My China Story": A Self-Drive Border Odyssey in Xinjiang

On the vast map of China, Xinjiang attracts countless travelers with its unique geographical location and rich natural landscapes. Kehui, a documentary filmmaker from China, embarked on separate self-drive adventures to breathtaking destinations in northern and southern Xinjiang, unfolding an enchanting border exploration.

Kehui's first destination was Awusiqi Ranch, an expansive grassland on the border with Kazakhstan in northern Xinjiang. The meadow thrives under the meticulous care of the locals. As the sun sets, its golden glow casts a mysterious veil over the landscape. Kehui immersed herself in the tranquility of the vast border grassland, anticipating the emergence of the Milky Way in the starry sky as night fell.

After that, Kehui arrived at the Yipalhan Lavender Manor, where she would learn about the story behind the lavender variety that was once sent into space. How Xinjiang has become one of the world's three major lavender producing regions alongside Provence in France and Furano in Japan can be decoded through Kehui's exploration.

This journey was not only an exploration of Xinjiang's unique scenery but also a spiritual trip that inspired and transformed Kehui. Click the link below to follow her on a voyage through Xinjiang's borders and experience Xinjiang's natural wonders firsthand in this fascinating documentary. More exciting content will be coming soon, so stay tuned.

