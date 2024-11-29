UK Transport Sec. Resigns Over Criminal Offense

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- British Secretary Louise Haigh has admitted pleading guilty to a criminal offence relating to a investigation over a mobile phone she claimed was stolen.

She has admitted that, a decade ago, she told police she had lost her work mobile phone in a mugging, but later found it had not been taken.

She was given a conditional discharge by magistrates, following the incident which happened before she became an MP.

Haigh's is the first resignation from Sir Keir Starmer's and the 37-year-old said her appointment as the "youngest ever" female Cabinet member "remains one of the proudest achievements of my life". (end)

