UK Transport Sec. Resigns Over Criminal Offense
Date
11/29/2024 6:02:46 AM
LONDON, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- British transport Secretary Louise Haigh has admitted pleading guilty to a criminal offence relating to a Police investigation over a mobile phone she claimed was stolen.
She has admitted that, a decade ago, she told police she had lost her work mobile phone in a mugging, but later found it had not been taken.
She was given a conditional discharge by magistrates, following the incident which happened before she became an MP.
Haigh's is the first resignation from Sir Keir Starmer's government and the 37-year-old said her appointment as the "youngest ever" female Cabinet member "remains one of the proudest achievements of my life". (end)
