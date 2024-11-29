Nasscom Launches Playbook For Developers To Identify, Mitigate AI Risks In India

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Nasscom on Friday unveiled The Developer's playbook for responsible AI in India, which will help developers identify and mitigate risks in AI development, deployment, and use in the countr

The playbook, launched at the inaugural edition of Confluence for Responsible Intelligence (RICON) in New Delhi, comes amid rising challenges faced by developers in navigating the complex and rapidly evolving AI risk management landscape.

It underscores the shared commitment of the of India and Nasscom to establish a unified framework for AI risk identification and mitigation in India.

The IT industry body noted that a diverse group of Indian and international subject matter experts and stakeholders across industry, government, academia, and civil society have done“rigorous review and validation” of the playbook.

It reflects a balanced and well-supported approach to responsible AI practices that firmly align with the nation's broader interests and societal well-being.

“The playbook equips innovators with the guidance they need to identify potential risks, align with best practices, and adopt responsible AI methodologies while allowing for evolving approaches towards AI development and deployment,” said Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Singh, who is also CEO, IndiaAI Mission, stated that“the playbook seeks to harmonise public and private sector risk management frameworks”. It offers a path that integrates ethics into the fabric of AI development.

The playbook can help developers with a practical framework to align their practices with the principles of responsible AI.

It“builds on the ongoing efforts of the Nasscom Responsible AI Hub to advance responsible AI practices among industry stakeholders,” said Ankit Bose, Head of AI, Nasscom. The Nasscom Responsible AI Hub was launched in 2022 to ensure the responsible adoption of AI at scale.