Bannu: Security Forces Kill 11 Militants In Ongoing Operation Police Officer Martyred, Two Children Injured

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Security forces are conducting an intense operation against in the Baka Khel area of the Bannu district.



According to initial reports, 11 militants have been killed in the operation so far. Tragically, a officer lost his life during the exchange of fire, while reports indicate that two children have also been injured.

Sources confirm that a curfew has been imposed from Marwat Canal to Ghwara Baka Khel, and drones and helicopters are actively participating in the operation. The situation remains tense as the operation continues, with a final report still awaited.

The security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's southern districts, particularly in Bannu and surrounding former F/R areas, has deteriorated significantly in recent months.



November 25: In Tank district, unidentified assailants attacked the Gul Imam checkpoint, injuring seven people , including five police officers.

November 20: A suicide attack on a security checkpoint in Janikhel, Bannu, left 12 personnel dead. Security forces retaliated, killing six militants. November 19: In Janikhel, tribal elder Malik Khudi Khel and his family were killed by unknown attackers. The same day, seven police officers were abducted but were safely rescued the following day .

The ongoing operation highlights the region's escalating security challenges, as authorities remain committed to restoring peace amid rising threats.