Bannu: Security Forces Kill 11 Militants In Ongoing Operation Police Officer Martyred, Two Children Injured
Date
11/29/2024 5:11:10 AM
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
Security forces are conducting an intense operation against militants in the Baka Khel area of the Bannu district.
According to initial reports, 11 militants have been killed in the operation so far. Tragically, a Police officer lost his life during the exchange of fire, while reports indicate that two children have also been injured. Curfew Imposed, Drones and Helicopters Deployed
Sources confirm that a curfew has been imposed from Marwat Canal to Ghwara Baka Khel, and drones and helicopters are actively participating in the operation. The situation remains tense as the operation continues, with a final report still awaited.
Also Read: NDMA Issues Weather Alert: Rain, Snow, and Smog to Sweep Across Pakistan Recent Surge in Violence in Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
The security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's southern districts, particularly in Bannu and surrounding former F/R areas, has deteriorated significantly in recent months.
November 25: In Tank district, unidentified assailants attacked the Gul Imam checkpoint, injuring seven people , including five police officers. November 20: A suicide attack on a security checkpoint in Janikhel, Bannu, left 12 personnel dead. Security forces retaliated, killing six militants. November 19: In Janikhel, tribal elder Malik Khudi Khel and his family were killed by unknown attackers. The same day, seven police officers were abducted but were safely rescued the following day .
The ongoing operation highlights the region's escalating security challenges, as authorities remain committed to restoring peace amid rising threats.
MENAFN29112024000189011041ID1108938893
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.