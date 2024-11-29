Biden Reacts To Russia's Massive Attack On Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After Russia's massive combined attack on Ukraine on November 28, US President Joe Biden expressed support for Ukrainians.

This is stated in his statement on the White House website , Ukrinform reports.

According to Biden , Russia carried out a horrific air attack against Ukraine, launching about 200 missiles and drones against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, depriving the Ukrainian civilian population of access to electricity.

“This attack is outrageous and serves as yet another reminder of the urgency and importance of supporting the Ukrainian people in their defense against Russian aggression. On this day, my message to the Ukrainian people is clear: the United States stands with you,” the US President emphasized.

Biden emphasized that earlier this year, on his behalf, the United States began to prioritize the export of air defense equipment so that it would go to Ukraine first. And as a result of this decision, the US Department of Defense has supplied Ukraine with hundreds of additional air defense missiles, and further deliveries are ongoing, he noted.

“For months, my Administration has been working to help Ukraine increase the resilience of its energy grid in preparation for the winter, and the Department of Defense continues to surge other critical capabilities to Ukraine, including artillery, rockets, and armored vehicles,” the US president added.

He emphasized that Russia continues to underestimate the bravery, resilience and determination of the Ukrainian people.“The United States stands with more than 50 countries in support of Ukraine and its fight for freedom,” Biden summarized.

As Ukrinform reported , as of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 28, the Air Defense Forces shot down 76 cruise missiles and three guided missiles, as well as 35 drones that Russians had used to attack Ukraine in the evening.

The massive missile and drone attack by Russian troops on Ukraine resulted in 12 hits, mostly on fuel and energy sector facilities.