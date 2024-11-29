(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Shanghai, China – On November 22, 2024, the“Green Mobility, Smart Transportation” 2024 China Two-Wheeler (hereinafter referred to as the Industry Conference) was grandly opened in Huadu, Guangzhou.







2024 is a year full of coexisting challenges and opportunities. Under the combined influence of a complex external environment, technological revolution driving economic restructuring, and huge potential in the domestic market, from January to September, the bicycle and electric bicycle industry maintained a steady and progressive overall tone. Through deepening structural adjustment and accelerating transformation and upgrading, the industry achieved a trend of continuous recovery and improvement. Industry production remained stable, with double growth in revenue and profits, and exports gradually bottomed out and stabilized. Despite facing some difficulties, the industry's development trend is positive, with main economic indicators steadily rising, the supply capacity of mid-to-high-end products continuing to expand, and the comprehensive rectification of the electric bicycle whole chain promoting the industry's standardized development. The international market is expected to accelerate its recovery. It is predicted that the economic indicators of the bicycle industry will resume growth for the whole year, and the export growth rate of electric bicycles will remain above 10%.







Against this backdrop, the“Gathering Wisdom, Looking Far, Striving for the New” theme forum focused on the domestic market, looked to the overseas market, and envisioned the future. It deeply discussed the development trends and future of the bicycle and electric bicycle industries, injecting strong momentum into promoting the green development and smart upgrading of the two-wheeler transportation industry. Through multi-themed and multi-perspective speeches, the guests conducted in-depth analysis on how to find growth points in the new market landscape. Huadu District introduced the district's policy support, infrastructure construction, and future plans in promoting green transportation and smart transportation, emphasizing Huadu's strategic position and investment potential in the two-wheeler transportation industry.







The International Industry Development Forum, with the theme of“The Future Path of the Industry under the Intelligent and Green Trend,” brought together numerous domestic and foreign guests to conduct in-depth exchanges on the current situation and future of the global two-wheeler transportation industry. They shared their successful experiences in green intelligent manufacturing and sustainable development, providing valuable references and lessons for the industry.







Industry trends were released, with well-known bicycle brands such as TRINX, GIANT, DAHON, and YADEA showcasing their latest cutting-edge products and innovative technologies. The debut of these new products undoubtedly brought great surprises and expectations to the on-site audience. Wang Jianzhong, Deputy Secretary-General of the China Bicycle Association, solemnly released the“2025 China Bicycle and Electric Bicycle Trend Report,” conducting an in-depth analysis of the current situation of product innovation and technological upgrading in the bicycle and electric bicycle industries, revealing future industry trends. This helps industry insiders understand industry dynamics, grasp the market pulse, and gain an advantageous position in the fierce market competition.







On November 23, another key event of the 2024 China Two-Wheeler Transportation Industry Conference – the Two-Wheeler Fans Festival, was grandly opened at the North Trace Camping No. 1 Campground. This large-scale comprehensive two-wheeler outdoor carnival, centered on consumers, lasted for two days. With its unique new scenarios, new models, and new ways of playing, it became a new wind vane driving consumption and leading new trends in outdoor activities.

The Fans Festival series of activities carefully planned a series of rich and diverse activities with five major characteristics: cutting-edge, professional, playable, interactive, and lifestyle-oriented. The cutting-edge aspect is reflected in the keen insight into industry trends, the professional aspect is reflected in the optimization and transformation of venue facilities, the playable aspect is reflected in the innovative introduction of cross-border activities, the interactive aspect is reflected in the deep connection with the audience, and the lifestyle aspect is reflected in the all-round consideration of the comfortable experience of participants.







At this grand event, many well-known brands such as FOREVER, FLYING PIGEON, BIKE+WORK, and ANANDA appeared and held wonderful new product launches one after another. These brands brought multiple two-wheeler products that integrate the latest technology, fully demonstrating the design concepts and user experiences of these cutting-edge new products to the fans.

In the brand exhibition area and product experience area, industry-leading enterprises gathered together to showcase their innovative achievements and new brand images. The audience could not only appreciate these well-designed products up close but also personally test-ride and try them out, experiencing the unique feelings brought by different brands.

The challenge activities and interactive sharing sessions pushed the atmosphere of the Fans Festival to a climax. The VONOA Mountain Bike Challenge provided a stage for mountain bike enthusiasts to showcase their skills and strength. The children's balance bike activity allowed parents and children to experience the joy of riding together, strengthening the emotional connection between families. The interactive sharing session invited highly admired riding pros to the scene, with Tursunjiang, Chahu, Shen Hui, and Zhang Jingkun sharing with you the exciting moments and unforgettable experiences along the way.

In the bicycle workshop area, well-known bike shops and enthusiasts from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area provided personalized services to on-site bike friends and shared professional bicycle knowledge. In the food area, fans could not only taste various delicious snacks and healthy beverages but also rest and chat here, adding a touch of comfort to the event.

The event site also set up a series of relaxing and fun bicycle interactive games, such as the“Still Stand Challenge,”“Riding Power,” and“Little Wheel Challenge.” These games not only tested the participants' skills and strength but also added to the fun of the event.

The 2024 China Two-Wheeler Fans Festival is not only a carnival for two-wheeler fans but also an exchange of culture and a display of lifestyle. Here, every participant can find their own happiness and feel the extraordinary charm of two-wheeler culture.

As autumn deepens and the osmanthus fragrance wafts, in this season of harvest, the 2024 China Two-Wheeler Transportation Industry Conference seized new opportunities for green development and ignited the spark of innovation and wisdom. This grand event gathered wisdom and strength from all parties, enhanced the attractiveness of the Fans Festival, showcased the green beauty of Guangzhou and the achievements of the new rural demonstration belt, and provided strong support for enhancing the vitality of“cultural tourism + two-wheeler” service consumption.

