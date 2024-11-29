Strengthening Maternal And Newborn Health In Kenya

(MENAFN- APO Group)

On

Thursday November 28, Dr. Deborah M. Barasa, the Cabinet Secretary for Health, met with Lee Walls, Global Head of m-mama, to discuss the establishment of an emergency referral system for mothers and newborns.



This initiative aligns with the of Health's commitment to ensuring that every mother and child can reach healthcare facilities without delays.



m-mama, an innovative community-based transport solution, has demonstrated its effectiveness in reducing maternal and neonatal mortality by addressing the critical second delay in healthcare services.



The Ministry of Health is eager to leverage this partnership and adapt the model for use in counties where maternal mortality remains a significant challenge.

