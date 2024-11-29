Pornography Case: ED Raids Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra's Properties, Offices
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Enforcement Directorate, on Friday morning conducted raids at properties connected to Raj Kundra, husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, and several others, as part of a money laundering investigation.
The probe centers around the production and distribution of pornographic content via mobile applications, reported PTI.
Shilpa Shetty's husband, Kundra was arrested in June 2021 on charges of allegedly producing pornographic films. He was granted bail in September 2021, after spending two months in jail.
According to Mumbai police, Kundra was the primary conspirator in the case.
