OPEC Plus Reschedules Meetings To December 5Th

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The Organization of the Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies (OPEC Plus) have decided to postpone their meetings scheduled for early December to the fifth of the same month.

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee and the Alliance Ministerial Meeting of OPEC said in a statement that the reason for the postponement is that many of the OPEC Plus oil and ministers will attend the 45th Gulf Summit hosted in Kuwait this Sunday, which necessitated postponing OPEC Plus meetings for four days.

The statement added that "the 57th meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee and the 38th Ministerial Meeting of the Alliance will be held on Thursday, December 5th via video conference" to determine production policies for the next stage. (end)

amq







MENAFN28112024000071011013ID1108937562