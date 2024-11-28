Yen Surges Past 150 As Trump Effect Fades, BOJ Rate Hike Looms

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Japanese yen has shown remarkable strength, climbing to 150 against the dollar. This move erases losses from Donald Trump's unexpected return to power.



On November 28, 2024, the yen reached 151 for the first time since October 22. This surge followed a slight acceleration in US consumer spending.



The currency's rise reflects deeper economic shifts in Japan. The country faces a delicate balance between inflation and growth. Recent data shows Japan's headline inflation rate slowed to 2.3% in October.



This marks a nine-month low. The core inflation rate also dropped to 2.3%, slightly above forecasts. Japan's manufacturing sector contracted more than expected in November. However, services activity expanded.



This mixed picture presents challenges for policymakers. Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda hinted at a possible rate hike in December. He cited the yen's recent weakness as a factor.







Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's administration is considering a $90 billion stimulus package. This aims to ease the impact of rising prices on households. The move shows the government's commitment to supporting economic growth.



It also highlights concerns about the effects of inflation on consumers. The yen 's strength comes despite a robust dollar and high US Treasury yields.



This resilience suggests underlying confidence in Japan's economic fundamentals. Investors are closely watching for signs of policy shifts from the Bank of Japan.

Japan's Economic Crossroads

Japan's private sector activity remained in slight contraction in November. New orders stagnated, and external demand worsened. However, business optimism about the future improved.



This led to the fastest increase in staffing levels since July. The country's economic outlook remains complex. Real GDP is expected to grow around 0.5% in 2024-2025. This rate is at or above potential growth.



While not impressive, it signals steady progress. Wage growth is projected to hover above 2% through 2024. This could support inflation, especially in services.



Japan's economy stands at a critical juncture. After decades of stagnation, signs of a "nominal renaissance" are emerging. This transformation could mark a significant shift in Japan 's economic trajectory.



However, challenges remain. The balance between growth and inflation will be crucial in the coming months. The impact of Trump's policies on Japan's economy is yet to unfold fully.



His approach to trade and international relations could influence Japan's export-driven sectors. The interplay between US and Japanese economic policies will shape the yen's future path.

