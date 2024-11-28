Dollar Soars To New Heights: Brazil’S Currency Faces Unprecedented Pressure

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian real plummeted to historic lows against the US dollar, marking a significant shift in the country's economic landscape.



On Thursday, the spot dollar reached an all-time high, breaching the psychological barrier of 6 reais. This marks the second consecutive day of record-breaking closings for the American currency.



The dollar closed at 5.9895 reais, a 1.29% increase from the previous day. This surpassed Wednesday's record of 5.9135 reais. During trading, the dollar peaked at 6.0036 reais, a 1.52% jump.



This intraday high eclipsed the previous record of 5.9718 reais set on May 14, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic's peak. The currency 's surge stems from the government's recent fiscal package announcement.



This includes an income tax exemption for monthly salaries up to 5,000 reais, fulfilling a campaign promise by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Finance Minister Fernando Haddad confirmed budget cuts of R$71.9 ($12) billion over the next two years.







However, the market views these measures as insufficient. The income tax exemption, estimated at 50 billion reais annually, outweighs the planned spending cuts.

Brazil's Fiscal Challenges

This raises doubts about the government's commitment to budget balance. The proposal to offset losses by increasing taxes on salaries above 50,000 reais has not quelled market concerns.



Paula Zogbi, Research Manager at Nomad, explains the market's reaction. She points out that the income tax changes could limit the effect of announced cuts and potentially increase inflation.



Zogbi also questions whether taxing high earners will adequately compensate for the revenue loss. The currency market remains wary of potential changes to these measures during congressional review.



Any weakening of the proposed fiscal adjustments could push the dollar even higher against the real. This situation underscores the delicate balance between political promises and economic stability in Brazil's current financial climate.

