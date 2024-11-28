Blckpanda Creative Secures Major Partnership With Quality Collision Group For Local SEO Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BlckPanda Creative announces a significant partnership with Quality Collision Group (QCG).

Davie, Florida , Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlckPanda Creative, a leading website design and local SEO agency, announces a significant partnership with Quality Collision Group (QCG), managing local search optimization for multiple dozen of QCG's collision repair locations across the United States.







BlckPanda Creative

The partnership marks a substantial expansion in BlckPanda Creative's portfolio, aligning with QCG's rapid growth trajectory. QCG, known for its OEM-certified collision repairs and presence across 10 states, has recently expanded nationwide through strategic acquisitions.

"This collaboration represents a significant milestone for both organizations," said Lior Manelis and Kyle Bath, co-owners of BlckPanda Creative. "Our expertise in Local SEO will enhance QCG's digital presence across their expanding network of premium collision repair centers."

Troy Hall, Chief Marketing Officer at Quality Collision Group, commented, "As we continue to grow our footprint nationally, maintaining strong local visibility is crucial. BlckPanda Creative's demonstrated expertise in local SEO makes them the ideal partner to strengthen our digital presence in the communities we serve."

The partnership will focus on optimizing QCG's local search visibility, ensuring customers can easily find their OEM-certified repair services across multiple markets.

About BlckPanda Creative

BlckPanda Creative specializes in website design and local SEO services, helping businesses maximize their digital presence and local market reach.

About Quality Collision Group

Quality Collision Group operates over 85 OEM-certified collision repair centers across 10 states, providing premium repair services with a commitment to using original equipment manufacturer parts and procedures.

###

Media Contact

Lior Manelis

BlckPanda Creative

12535 Orange Drive, Suite 610, Davie, Florida, 33330

...











newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com

Attachment

BlckPanda Creative Secures Major Partnership with Quality Collision Group for Local SEO Services