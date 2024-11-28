Georgian President Accuses Government Of Coup

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili made an emergency statement in connection with the government's decision to suspend the country's European integration process, calling it "a full stop in a constitutional coup."

"Today, a full stop was put in a constitutional coup that has been going on for several weeks or even months. A full stop was put in the movement away from Europe and toward Russia. If anyone had any doubts, today these doubts have been dispelled," the president told a briefing.

According to Zurabishvili, today "the non-existent, illegitimate government declared not peace, but war – against its own people, its own past, and its own future."

“On this path, there is no Georgian statehood, no independence, no future without Russia,” Zurabishvili added.

Prior to the briefing, the head of state held a meeting with foreign diplomats and leaders of the pro-Western opposition. According to her, there is nothing more to prove in the matter of Georgia changing its foreign policy course as everything is clear. She drew attention to the fact that literally a few minutes after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's speech, as he announced the suspension of European integration, Russian President Vladimir Putin“expressed his satisfaction and appreciated the Georgian authorities for their obedience”.

According to Zurabishvili, she called on diplomats“to now make decisions that should have been made long ago” and called on the West to help Georgian society solve the main task – to schedule and hold new parliamentary elections.

The president also commented on the meeting with opposition leaders, calling on various political parties to unite and put aside their differences, noting that "today, in the face of this challenge, we will either be together or we will not be here."

Salome Zurabishvili also stated that there is a resistance movement in Georgia now. She promised that she would remain president until the end, emphasizing that today she remains the only legitimate institution and the only person entitled to "speak to the world on behalf of Georgian society."

At the moment, protests are taking place in major cities of Georgia, writes Echo of the Caucasus. People are taking to the streets in Kutaisi and Batumi, blocking roads. There are reports of clashes with the police. In Tbilisi, protesters have blocked Rustaveli Avenue.

As Ukrinform reported, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said Georgia was abandoning negotiations on EU accession until 2028.

After that, a spontaneous rally gathered outside the central office of the ruling Georgian Dream party in Tbilisi. The participants say that the move by PM is a betrayal of the country's interests and a violation of Article 78 of the Georgian Constitution, which enshrines the desire for EU integration. According to them, such actions jeopardize Georgia's future and destroy years of efforts to get closer to Europe.

