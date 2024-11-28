Turkiye, Oman Sign 10 Mous To Bolster Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Turkiye and Oman signed 10 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) on Thursday during a ceremony held in the capital Ankara in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

The agreements and MoUs were signed following bilateral talks between President Erdogan and Sultan Haitham and other talks at the level of the two countries' delegations at the Presidential Complex.

The two sides signed an agreement to establish a joint project between the Turkish Military Solidarity Authority and the Omani Authority, a MoU for investment cooperation, and another for cooperation in the field of agriculture, livestock, fisheries, and water.

They also signed an agreement between the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the Omani Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority, a cooperation agreement in the field of health and medical sciences, a MoU in the field of labor and employment, another for cooperation between the two central banks, and cultural cooperation.

The ceremony also witnessed the signing of a MoU in the diplomatic field and another in the field of political consultations between the two countries' foreign ministries.

Earlier, the two leaders also held an official session of talks at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara.

During the session, the two leaders discussed means of promoting the relations of historical friendship and various spheres of cooperation and investments to serve interests of the two countries and meet their aspirations.

They also exchanged views on a set of regional and international political developments. (Pickup previous)

