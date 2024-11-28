G Balasubramanian Replaces Munu Mahawar As Indian High Commissioner In Maldives

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Male, November 28 (Maldives Republic) November 28: G Balasubramanian, a senior Indian Foreign Service officer from the 1998 batch, has been appointed as the High Commissioner of India to the Maldives.

The announcement was made in an official statement by India's of External Affairs.

Balasubramanian, currently serving as India's High Commissioner to Nigeria, will replace Munu Mahawar, who has held the post since November 2021. The new envoy is expected to assume his new role in Malé soon.

With a career spanning several key postings, Balasubramanian has held significant roles in Moscow, Washington, and Bangkok. Notably, he has served as India's Deputy Chief of Mission and Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP).

