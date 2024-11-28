Best Remote Access Software (2024): Gotomypc Review Published By Expert Consumers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK CITY, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoToMyPC , a leading remote desktop access solution, has been recognized as the best remote access software of 2024 by Expert Consumers, a well-respected source for reviews. Known for its ease of use, robust features, and industry-leading security, GoToMyPC continues to set the standard for remote access solutions in both personal and professional environments.





GoToMyPC - provides secure remote access to desktop computers from any location worldwide.





Advanced Features Deliver Seamless Remote Access





GoToMyPC offers an array of features designed to simplify remote work while maintaining optimal security and performance. Key capabilities include automatic setup, multi-monitor support, file transfer and sync, and remote printing. The platform also employs advanced encryption protocols and multi-factor authentication to safeguard user data. Its compatibility with both Windows and macOS ensures a seamless experience across a diverse user base, and its mobile app allows access from Android and iOS devices, providing unmatched flexibility.









How GoToMyPC Works





GoToMyPC enables users to securely access their desktop computers from anywhere in the world. After installing the GoToMyPC software on the host computer, users log in via a web browser or mobile app using their unique credentials. The service mirrors the host computer's desktop, allowing users to access files, use installed software, and perform tasks as if they were physically present. With its intuitive interface and responsive connection speeds, GoToMyPC provides an experience that is nearly indistinguishable from local access.





Competitive Pricing for Every User





GoToMyPC offers tiered subscription plans tailored to individual, professional, and enterprise users. Plans start at $35 per month for individual accounts, with discounts available for annual billing. Business and enterprise plans include additional features such as centralized user management and advanced reporting. A free trial is also available, enabling prospective users to evaluate the platform before committing to a subscription.





About GoToMyPC





Launched in 1998, GoToMyPC is a pioneer in the remote access software industry. Originally developed by ExpertCity, it became part of the Citrix portfolio in 2003 and later transitioned to LogMeIn and GoTo, a company renowned for its collaboration and IT support solutions. For over two decades, GoToMyPC has remained a trusted solution for individuals and organizations seeking reliable, secure, and user-friendly remote desktop access.





As Expert Consumers highlighted in their review, GoToMyPC continues to stand out in an increasingly competitive market, offering unparalleled reliability and an intuitive user experience.





