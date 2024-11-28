Delhi BJP Slams CM Atishi For Defunct Schemes, Negligence Deaths

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday claimed that Chief Atishi has been taking credit for even those schemes that have been non-functional for the past six months and questioned her on over 252 deaths caused in the city due to negligence.

Sachdeva demanded an explanation from the state over the 252 deaths caused over one year in various incidents reflecting government agencies' laxity. Sachdeva claimed 34 people drowned due to water logging, 16 people died due to electrocution, 7 children were charred to death in an unauthorized hospital, 15 inmates died in Asha Kiran home and nearly 180 homeless people died due to cold.

“Both former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and CM Atishi try to divert public attention from their government's failures by exaggerating about crime cases in the city, but the people of Delhi know the truth, understand it, and will not fall for his false propaganda,” he said, retaliating to Kejriwal's fresh attack on the BJP-led Central government for what he called a spurt in crimes in the Capital.

Training his guns on CM Atishi, Sachdeva said,“Before claiming success for her government's schemes, CM Atishi should have done her homework to realise that her government's Doorstep Delivery Scheme has been non-functional for the past six months, and the EV Policy has failed as people are not receiving cash incentives for vehicle purchases.”

The Delhi BJP President highlighted the issues of corruption in the power sector, declining results in government schools, and the poor state of Mohalla Clinics, which regularly bring embarrassment to the Delhi government in courts.

Citing CM Atishi's latest comment highlighting her government's“achievements”, the Delhi BJP President pointed out that if the Chief Minister had done her homework she would have known that the Doorstep Delivery Scheme has been inactive since April 1, 2024 due to the non-renewal of tenders.

Referring to the Chief Minister's second claim regarding the EV Policy, he noted that sufficient research by the CM would have revealed that the Delhi government has failed to establish adequate charging stations, and cash incentives for EV buyers have been discontinued since December 2023.

As a result, there has been a significant month-on-month decline in EV sales and registrations in Delhi, he said.

Sachdeva asserted that the Chief Minister's claims about EV subsidies were entirely baseless.“On the one hand, the government owes outstanding subsidies to EV buyers since December 2023, on the other, there is no budget provision this year for further subsidy payments,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has written to Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena drawing his attention to the deteriorating condition of the Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial at Singhu Border.

Urging immediate improvements and proper maintenance of the site, Kapoor highlighted that in 2011 the then Delhi Government built the memorial on 12 acres of land near Singhu Border to honour the ninth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib. A key feature of the memorial was a laser show depicting the life of Guru Maharaj.

Regrettably, the memorial has now fallen into neglect. The laser show is no longer operational, the commemorative plaques are damaged, the boundary wall is crumbling, the toilets are in poor condition, and the grass is unkempt.

The Delhi BJP spokesperson expressed disappointment that such a state of affairs exists under the government of a party that also governs Punjab and claims to uphold Sikh pride.