The World’S First Fusion Energy Café Opens To Fuel Hungry Minds

The Fusion Café has been inaugurated at the Bridge Skills Hub, Worksop, to raise awareness of fusion energy in a welcoming setting.

LONDON, England – The world's first fusion energy-themed café was officially inaugurated today, marking a milestone in public engagement with fusion energy science and technology.

The Fusion Energy Café, located within the Bridge Skills Hub, Worksop, aims to raise awareness and increase knowledge of fusion energy in a welcoming setting.

Featuring interactive displays, themed décor, nourishing refreshments, and guest talks, the space serves as a platform to inspire interest in fusion energy. It showcases fusion energy as a sustainable, low-carbon energy solution while highlighting its potential as a transformative technology for the future.

Fusion is set to become a key industry for the area with the planned construction of the STEP (Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production) prototype fusion plant at the West Burton site.

The Cafe's opening is part of a broader effort to engage the local community in the programme, which will create skills development opportunities and jobs for local people. The opening ceremony was led by Climate Minister, Kerry McCarthy, who said:

“The Fusion Energy Café is a fantastic way to inspire a whole generation to learn more about this groundbreaking technology and its potential to deliver safe, sustainable, and low-carbon energy, helping us in our fight against climate change.

“This initiative, inspired by the development of the STEP prototype power plant at West Burton, will not only help to drive progress in clean energy but also bring valuable skills, jobs, and investment to the area.”

Cllr Jonathan Slater, deputy leader at Bassetlaw District Council, said:

“We are delighted to be working collaboratively with our partners on this groundbreaking venture to raise awareness and knowledge about the opportunities that fusion energy, science, and technology will bring to our communities.

“The Fusion Energy Cafe will provide a vital link in supporting the skills outreach learning for STEP and STEM, (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) as we look to upskill young people in the district, ready for a range of exciting employment opportunities in the future.”

The Fusion Energy Café is funded by the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA), Bassetlaw District Council (BDC) and North Notts Business Improvement District (NNBID).

In addition to showcasing fusion energy, the Café will provide work placements for individuals with disabilities, those not currently in education, employment, or training (NEET), and individuals who have been long-term unemployed.

The Fusion Energy Café is proudly operated by local entrepreneur, Diana Kaponas. Nick Walkden, head of Fusion Skills at UKAEA, said:

“We are proud to be working with Bassetlaw District Council and North Notts Business Improvement District on this unique and exciting community-focused initiative in Worksop.

“The Fusion Energy Café will highlight the potential of fusion energy to local communities, particularly through the STEP Programme at West Burton, while advancing our commitment to unlocking the social benefits fusion can bring.”

Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive at North Notts BID, said:

“The opening of the Fusion Energy Café delivers on the commitment we outlined in our 2022-2027 business plan to create a community cafe that will provide hands-on hospitality skills development and working experience for people with learning difficulties.

“Through this collaboration with Bassetlaw District Council and UKAEA, and with Diana's support with the day-to-day running, we are excited to see how the presence of the Café at the Skills Bridge Hub will grow as a space to educate the community on the fusion energy industry, which will have an important role for employment opportunities in the future of the district.”

The Café's opening was preceded by minister McCarthy's visit to West Burton, the home of STEP, where the UK's first prototype fusion energy powerplant will be built, located near Worksop. Fusion energy has the potential to offer safe, sustainable and low-carbon energy for generations to come. It could be transformative for energy security and important in the fight against climate change.

