Kuwait Interior Ministry Deals Firmly With Reckless Motorists
Date
11/28/2024 10:09:53 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior personnel have nabbed a number of reckless drivers whose actions on the roads posed a threat to others' lives.
The detention was carried out upon instructions by the Acting Prime Minister, Minister and Defense and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, a MoI statement said.
The offenders were seen in a video clip on the social media. it said. The ministry troops acted immediately to arrest them and demolished their vehicles.
The ministry warned there would no leniency in enforcing the traffic laws and punish persons who endanger others' lives. (end)
ajr
